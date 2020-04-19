Buttler, Uthappa learning to cook, Riyan engrossed in gaming

Jaipur, April 19 (IANS) They would have been striving together to make Rajasthan Royals win at this time of the year in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Instead, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the likes of Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Varun Aaron and Riyan Parag to be at home and help the women in their lives.

“We have been home for three weeks now and we are loving it. He is also been doing lots of cooking. He has even done some cleaning for me,” Louise Buttler said during a Rajasthan Royals social media interaction.

“It’s been amazing to have Robin home for this long at a stretch. Robin’s been cooking. He is trying his hand at cooking,” said Shheethal, Uthappa’s better half.

For 18-year old Riyan Parag, who impressed one and all last season, his mother Mithoo Barooah complained the Guwahati-born batsman has been into gaming all the time but it is good to be around him.

“I am actually loving it, having my kid around with me for so long. I also don’t want him to be away from cricket as that’s his passion. Not just that, he is gaming all the time which annoys me,” Mithoo said.

Ragini, Aaron’s wife, said she is getting used to the pacer’s mess lying all around the house but also spending quality time with the husband.

“Spending time with my husband has been really great. It’s the usual Varun Aaron mess all throughout the house.”

The IPL has been postponed due to the lockdown getting extended till May 3.

IANS