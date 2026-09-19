Buttler powers England to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka as Three Lions sweep T20I series 3-0

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Manchester: Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 62 off 32 balls as England chased down a modest target of 125 in just 9.4 overs to beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the third T20I and complete a 3-0 series sweep at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 124 in 18.5 overs after England’s bowlers shared the wickets around, with Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer and Will Jacks taking two wickets apiece, according to Cricinfo.

The comprehensive win also saw England reclaim the ICC men’s T20I top ranking from India, while Sri Lanka suffered their 15th consecutive defeat against England in the format.

Buttler and Harry Brook led England’s rapid response, putting together an 85-run partnership off just 39 deliveries. England raced to 82 for one by the end of the powerplay, leaving little doubt about the outcome.

Brook scored 26 before being run out, while Buttler continued to dominate, bringing up the target with a six over square leg. His knock followed his achievement of reaching 15,000 T20 runs in the second match of the series.

Aneurin Donald was the other England batter dismissed, stumped off Tharindu Ratnayake, as the hosts completed the chase with 62 balls to spare.

Earlier, Sri Lanka struggled to build partnerships after being put under pressure by England’s disciplined bowling. Pathum Nissanka provided an early spark with 36 off 24 balls, while Kamindu Mendis contributed 35 off 28 deliveries.

However, wickets fell regularly around the pair, preventing Sri Lanka from establishing a competitive total. Their 124 was the lowest first-innings T20I score at Old Trafford since 2018.

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Baker, who was named Player of the Match, returned figures of two for 17 in 3.5 overs, continuing an impressive start to his T20I career. He finished the series with six wickets at an economy rate of 6.58.

Archer claimed two for 23, while Jacks took two for 31. Liam Dawson and Jamie Overton picked up one wicket each, with only Adil Rashid going wicketless among England’s bowlers.

Nissanka and Mendis were the only Sri Lankan batters to offer sustained resistance, as England’s bowlers restricted the scoring and struck at regular intervals.

Sri Lanka’s batting struggles were also reflected in the form of captain Charith Asalanka, who managed scores of 16, 31 and 10 across the three matches. His lean run has added to the concerns surrounding the visitors’ T20I performances.

England, meanwhile, completed a dominant series with contributions from both their experienced players and emerging talent, with Baker’s performances providing another option in their fast-bowling unit.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 124 all out in 18.5 overs (Pathum Nissanka 36, Kamindu Mendis 35; Sonny Baker 2/17, Jofra Archer 2/23, Will Jacks 2/31) lost to England 126/2 in 9.4 overs (Jos Buttler 62 not out) by eight wickets.

(Source: ANI)

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