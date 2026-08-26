Brydon Carse removed from test against Pakistan after bar incident, EBC announces replacement

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New Delhi: England rapid bowler Brydon Carse has been dropped from 2nd Test versus Pakistan after an on or off-field encounter in Derby has actually brought about a research study by the Cricket Regulator.

England has announced replacement of Brydon Carse as Sonny Baker. This will mark the 23-year-old’s second Test appearance after debuting against New Zealand at The Oval in June.

Carse was reportedly seen in handcuffs outside a nightclub on Saturday night after celebrating Durham’s County Championship victory over Derbyshire.

Carse was handcuffed on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before he agreed to leave the area and got de-arrested for the same. The player didn’t face any charges that night but the Cricket board has decided to investigate the matter and keep the player on hold until the truth is unfolded.

Police said a man in his 30s was briefly arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being de-arrested after agreeing to leave the area. No charges have been brought against Carse.

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The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has referred the matter to the Cricket Regulator. It also stated that the England player Carse will remain unavailable for selection while the investigation continues and the full facts are established.

The controversy comes ahead of the second test against Pakistan at the Lord’s tomorrow. England is lead the first series and defeated the opponent by an innings and 103 runs in the opening Test at Headingley.

England captain Joe Root has also expressed his disappointment over the latest off-field controversy and stated the importance of players to maintain standards when they are representing England cricket team.

England squad:

Joe Root (Captain), Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Dan Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Harry Brook, Ollie PopeGus Atkinson, Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Jordan Cox, Emilio Gay, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir