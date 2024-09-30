Bright day in Kanpur, fans and players expect India v Bangladesh 2nd test to resume

Kanpur: Team India is all set to face Team Bangladesh in the final match of the 2-match Test series, at Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The start of play for day 3 yesterday, in Kanpur was called off due to wet outfield and bad drainage facilities in the stadium.

Outside the stadium, an enthusiastic cricket fan told ANI, “I have come here to watch Virat Kohli. The match should happen and rain should not stall the play…” Fans and players are hoping for improved conditions to resume the match soon.

The India v Bangladesh second test on day 2, play had been called off due to incessant rain in Kanpur said reports. The Indian cricket team left from Green Park Stadium. The start of play for Day 2 in Kanpur had been delayed due to rain, posted BCCI on their official X handle.

Here is the list of the Playing XI for both the teams:

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj/Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh:

Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed/Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam

It is worth mentioning that India won the toss, team India is leading the two-match series 1-0.