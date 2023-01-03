Brazil conducts 24 hour long public wake for football legend Pele

Thousands of fans gathered in Santos, Brazil, to pay their respects for the late soccer legend Pele.

Santos was the club where Pele played over 600 games and scored more than 600 goals. A statue of his famous Santos jersey stands here as well. The Brazilian flag flew at half-staff.

Pele’s public wake was held Monday at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium. The soccer star died on Thursday after undergoing treatment for colon cancer since September 2021. He was 82.

The three-time World Cup winner’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals, and mourners walked past his casket.

The stadium was decorated with Brazilian flags and No. 10 shirts, which is the number Pele wore on his jersey for Santos and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the stands were filled with bouquets of flowers from mourners and “Eu sou Pele” (“I am Pele”), a song recorded by the star played on repeat in the loudspeakers.

His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday, that is today.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and former Santos teammates were in attendance of Pele’s last public appearance. Pele’s coffin will also be ushered through the streets of the city later in the day before his burial.

Pele was draped in the colours of the Brazilian flag.