Brazil announce star-studded squad for India friendly

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New Delhi: Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has released a 26-man squad for the friendly internationals with Australia and India.

The Brazil squad has also come as part of Ancelotti’s reconstruction process after the side’s poor display in the 2026 World Cup.

The Brazil squad contains a host of huge names including; Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos and Endrick. A number of younger players were drafted into the squad, though older stalwarts like Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos were all included.

Two friendly matches were scheduled with Australia on the 25th and 29th of September, after which the Brazil team will depart for India.

India was invited by Brazil for five matches which would be hosted in India. The 5 times World champions will encounter India for the first time in its history at a senior level, on October 3 rd in Kolkata, before heading out for five more games, yet to be announced.

The Indian engagement will also be one of the hotly anticipated, as the squad has Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Endrick, Barcelona’s Raphinha, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes, and PSG’s Marquinhos included.

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Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba), Otavio (Cruzeiro).

Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico Paranaense), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Maurio Junior (PSV Eindhoven), Vitor Reis (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos).

Forwards: Endrick, Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Samuel Lino and Pedro (Flamengo).

Also Read: Tickets for India vs Brazil friendly in Kolkata on October 3 go live