Brandon King, Fabian Allen take Jamaica to a third CPL title

Providence: Jamaica Tallawahs were crowned the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions as they cruised to an eight-wicket win over the Barbados Royals here.

Brandon King (83), with the bat, and Fabian Allen (3 for 24), with the ball, were their star performers.

It was the third title win for Jamaica Tallawahs, who also won the CPL in 2013 and 2016. They have won each time they entered the final. Barbados, champions in 2014 and 2019, have now lost two finals — in 2015 to Trinidad and Tobago and in 2022 to Jamaica Tallawahs.

Barbados Royals won the toss and chose to bat. They got off to a superb start with Rahkeem Cornwall (36) and Kyle Mayers (29) getting them 63 runs in the powerplay.

However, Fabian Allen removed both openers in successive overs to bring the Tallawahs back into the game. The run rate also slowed down but Azam Khan put Barbados back in the saddle. Azam Khan (51) continued his fine form with the bat as he batted until the 19th over, scoring his second successive half century to help the Royals reach 161/7 after 20 overs.

Fabian Allen added the valuable wicket of Azam for figures of three for 24, while Nicholas Gordon three for 33.

Needing 162 for a win, Jamaica Tallawahs suffered an early setback as opener Kennar Lewis lost his wicket for a duck. However, Brandon King (83 not out in 50 balls) and Shamarh Brooks (47 in 33 balls) produced an 86-run partnership that frustrated the Royals’ bowling attack.

Despite Jason Holder taking the wicket of Brooks, King led the rest of the chase.

Once Brooks lost his wicket in the 11th over, King shouldered the responsibility of finishing the chase. He had 13 fours and two sixes. In the end he took his side to victory with a six, sparking celebrations from Jamaica Tallawahs players, staff and fans. Jamaica won with 3.5 overs to spare.

Brief scores: Barbados Royals 161/7 in 20 overs (Azam Khan 51, Rahkeem Cornwall 36, Kyle Mayers 29, Fabian Allen 3/24, Nicholas Gordon 3/33) lost to Jamaica Tallawahs 162/2 in 16.1 overs (Brandon King 83 not out, Shamarh Brooks 47) by eight wickets.

