Border Gavaskar Trophy: Who are likely replacements of Rohit Sharma, see list here

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy is around the corner. It has taken an interesting turn as doubts linger over Rohit Sharma’s participation. Rohit Sharma’s potential absence due to injury have raised concerns over India’s on-field leadership. Now the question is, who will be in Rohit’s shoes?

Reportedly, Rohit Sharma might miss the opening test in Perth due to injury. His absence as the Indian captain will certainly pose a significant challenge for the team, but it also brings out a golden opportunity for youngsters now to establish themselves.

The selectors have to face a vital decision when selecting the interim captain for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy considering Rohit Sharma’s temporary absence. This decision will affect team unity and set an example for future leadership changes in Indian cricket.

Here are some potential candidates to fill Rohit Sharma’s shoes as Team India’s Test captain:

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is known for his clever cricket insights and calm nature. His experience and dependability are making him a prime candidate for captaincy. His leadership in shorter formats adds valuable experience. Which proves he can handle high-pressure situations.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has already shown his leadership skills when Rohit was absent. He’s a reliable batsman and makes smart decisions. His wicketkeeping experience helps him think strategically. His versatility as a wicketkeeper-batsman enhances his tactical insight which is crucial in Test match scenarios. This makes him valuable for Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is a potential future leader due to his lively wicketkeeping. His growth has been impressive. Pant’s confident style and game-changing skills make him suitable for the role. But it’s uncertain if he’ll become Test captain now. It’s unclear if the team management thinks now is the right time to make him Test captain.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill’s promotion as vice-captain in one-day cricket has raised questions about his Test cricket credentials. Although his performance has improved, his ability to lead in Test cricket is still debated. However, Gill’s calm nature and growing success in limited-overs cricket might convince selectors seeking a long-term captain for all formats.