Bollywood and Cricket Greats Collaborate to Launch Cricket World Cup Campaign

Dubai: In preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have joined forces to unveil an exciting new campaign, titled ‘It Takes One Day.’ Launched in Mumbai on Thursday, just 77 days before the tournament’s opening match, the campaign aims to connect cricket fans worldwide to the essence of the game, symbolized by the ‘Navarasa’ – the nine emotions most commonly experienced during a cricket match.

The campaign’s promotional film features a star-studded cast, including Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and renowned cricketers such as JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan (current World Cup-winning captain), Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes, and Jemimah Rodrigues. The film showcases historic and decorated moments from previous editions of the Men’s Cricket World Cup, capturing the raw emotions experienced by both players and fans alike throughout the course of a single day of cricket.

The ‘Navarasa’ emotions highlighted in the campaign include anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect, and wonder, and the film beautifully explores the rollercoaster ride of feelings associated with the sport.

Speaking about the campaign, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expressed his excitement, stating, “This campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket and builds a sense of anticipation of what we can expect when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 returns to India. The emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players alike during One Day, and this campaign brings to life that shared experience.”

He added, “Cricket and cinema are at the heart of the Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connection in this country while captivating the attention worldwide.”

Echoing Allardice’s sentiments, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized the significance of the ODI format and its ability to deliver thrilling and captivating moments. “As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create real excitement for the event across the world,” he said.

Shah further stated, “We are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences, and we believe the campaign does this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game.”

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to commence in Ahmedabad, India, on October 5, promising a grand celebration of cricketing brilliance, emotions, and unforgettable memories.