Bilateral cricket series between Indian and Australian University Men’s Teams to be played at KIIT Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Two T-20 and One One-Day matches of the bilateral cricket series between Indian and Australian University Men’s Teams to be played at KIIT Stadium.

Notably, the Australian University Cricket Team is in India to play the bilateral series at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and KIIT Cricket Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

KIIT is privileged to host two T-20 matches on 2nd and 3rd December 2024, along with an additional One-Day match on 5th December 2024, at the KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneswar. While the T20 matches will be played between 9 AM and 2 PM, the One-Day match will be held from 8.30 AM to 4.30 PM.

This is the first-ever bilateral cricket series between the two nations at the university level. The series promises to showcase the talents of young cricketers from both countries, providing a unique opportunity for sports enthusiasts and media professionals alike.