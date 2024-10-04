Bhubaneswar: KISS Volleyball Festival inaugurated by FIVB President Dr. Ary S. Graça, in presence of KISS, KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: FIVB President Dr. Ary S. Graça inaugurated the KISS Volleyball Festival today at the Dutee Chand Volleyball stadium in KISS premises, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. KISS, Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta graced the occasion.

Importantly, it will be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest volleyball festival.

As many as 5 thousand students and players from all over the country have participated in this world’s biggest volleyball sports competition. About 40 thousand spectators are present in the stadium to witness this international event.

President of International Volleyball Federation ‘FIVB’, Dr. Ary S. Graça arrived in Bhubaneswar yesterday. He was welcomed by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, on arrival at Bhubaneswar airport.

Different countries of the world have different sports associations. India also has 56 different sports Associations recognized by the Government of India. The International Federation of Volleyball is the FIVB. It is the largest sports Assn in the world. It has a total of 22 members from 2 countries.

Dr. Ary S. Graça is a resident of Brazil. He has been the president of FIVB for more than 12 years. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, when was the president of Indian Volleyball Association, visited Switzerland and took extensive steps for the development of volleyball in India and Odisha and signed an MoU with FIVB to promote volleyball in India. Dr. Achyuta Samanta has had a close relationship with Dr. Ary S. Graça since then. Dr. Ary S. Graça also loves Dr. Achyut Samanta. As a token of this love, Dr. Ary S. Graça has come to India from Switzerland for the first time.

When he is coming to India for the first time, he has come to Odisha for KIIT and KISS. During his 4-day stay in Bhubaneswar, he is participating in the world’s largest volleyball sports competition ‘Kiss Volleyball Sports Festival’.

As many as 5000 students from all over India are participating as players and 40,000 spectators will watch it. It will be featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest volleyball sports festival.

Dr. Ary S. Graça is accompanied by other senior staff including FIVB Director General Fabio Azevedo.

Dr. Ary S. Graça will be honored with the Honorable KISS Humanitarian Award in the presence of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo, in a special program to be organized today evening. On this occasion, he is also scheduled to attend other events to be held in KIIT and KISS.

Watch the video here: