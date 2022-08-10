CA Bhavani Devi (Pic Credit: IG/bhavanideviofficial)

Bhavani Devi bags gold at Commonwealth Fencing Championship

By WCE 1 81 0

New Delhi: Indian ace fencer CA Bhavani Devi on Wednesday won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 in the Senior Women’s Sabre Individual category.

According to information received here, she defeated Veronika Vasileva of Australia 15-10 to win the title in London. “BHAVANI DEVI IS COMMONWEALTH FENCING CHAMPION @IamBhavaniDevi wins GOLD at Commonwealth #Fencing Championship 2022 in Senior Women’s Sabre Individual category. She won 15-10 against Vasileva in the Sabre final. Hearty congratulations, Bhavani.#IndianSports,” the Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on Twitter.

Bhavani Devi scripted history by becoming the lone Indian fencer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics after she reached the quarter-final of the 2020 Fencing World Cup in Hungary. She qualified through the adjusted Official Ranking Method (AOR). At Tokyo Olympics 2020, she won her opening match against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi.

