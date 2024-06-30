Bhangra at Barbados! Team India grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun after T20 WC triumph, Watch

After an iconic match against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 finals and lifting the trophy, the members of Team India were seen doing Bhangra and grooving to Tunak Tunak Tun song on the pitch. Presently, the video of their celebration is going viral over the internet.

In the video, shared by ICC on social media platform Instagram, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh and other members are seen doing Bhangra on the popular Daler Mehendi song “Tunak Tunak Tun”. The triumph in the T20 WC 2024 final left all the member emotional and in tears.

However, the King Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20 Internationals after iconic win against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Rohit made his T20I debut in the inaugural T20 World Cup, against England in Durban in 2007. He has so far played 159 matches for India, scoring 4231 runs. While, Virat Kohli made his T20I debut in June 2010. He played 125 games for India in the format and scored 4188 runs.

It is pertinent to note here that India created history by defeating South Africa in the do-or-die final match and bringing back the World Cup after 17 years. India had last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With this win, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has ended India’s drought for an International trophy.