BGT: Starc, Hazlewood leave Indians reeling at 51/4 (Day 1, Lunch)

Perth (Australia): Fiery spells from pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc left Indian batters dancing on their crease, as visitors lost early wickets and managed just 51 runs at the end of the first session of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Friday.

At the end of the first session, India was 51/4, with Rishabh Pant (10*) and Dhruv Jurel (4*) unbeaten. After winning the toss and opting to bat first on a testing Perth surface, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul could not score in first two overs by Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, with a four coming through byes. However, Jaiswal was tempted to drive by Starc and debutant Nathan McSweeney took a catch at gully. India was 5/1 in 2.1 overs.

KL was joined by Devdutt Padikkal at the other end, who was playing his first Test in Australia after a solitary Test against England at home. The duo showed some patience until Padikkal nicked one to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, giving Josh Hazlewood his first scalp. Padikkal was back in the hut for a 23-ball duck. India was 14/2 in 11 overs.

Star batter Virat Kohli came out to huge cheers, but his stay at the crease was short-lived as Hazlewood extracted extra bounce from the surface, resulting in Virat nicking the delivery to Usman Khawaja in slips for just five, continuing his poor run. India was 32/3.

KL, who was looking in control and had hit some fine boundaries, could not carry his patient efforts for too long. He was ruled out in a controversial fashion, with no evidence if the ball hit his pad or bat in the first match of the Border gavaskar trophy. He was gone for 26 in 74 balls, with three fours. India was 47/4. Pant and Jurel, two young wicketkeeper-batters, ended the session for India without any further losses. India had won the toss and chose to bat first.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

