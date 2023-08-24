Bernardo Silva signs contract extension with Manchester City until 2026

Manchester: Bernardo Silva has signed a one-year extension with the Treble-winners Manchester City, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2026. His previous agreement was due to expire in 2025.

The Portugal midfielder joined City in the summer of 2017 and has made a huge contribution to our recent success. With 308 appearances already, Bernardo has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields and the Champions League.

He has also scored 55 goals, most memorably hitting the two opening goals of the 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Champions League on the way to last season’s success.

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion,” Bernardo told the club’s official website.

Success makes you want even more, and this club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years,” he added.

Bernardo has been capped 82 times by Portugal and was part of the squad that won the 2019 UEFA Nations League, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

