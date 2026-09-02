Ben Stokes inks record-breaking BBL deal with Adelaide Strikers

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New Delhi: England’s recently retired former skipper, Ben Stokes, is set to play in Australia’s T20 competition for the first time since 2015, having committed to the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16 (2026-27).

The multi-million dollar deal is believed to be in the region of 3.9 crore, which will make him the most expensive overseas player the BBL has ever recruited. Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket in June this year.

His addition the Adelaide Strikers will grant access to their full season including the BBL playoffs.

Stokes has made one previous appearance in the BBL for Melbourne Renegades in the 2014-15. This has been possible after the BBL’s decision to include a new “direct signing” process into the competition.

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It also gives clubs significantly more freedom when they strike deals with internationals as Stokes will earn significantly more than a player can receive under the $420,000 maximum of last season’s top “platinum” draft category.

Adelaide Strikers’ coach, Tim Paine called it “a proven match-winner” and “one of the world’s premier all-rounders” whilst Stokes himself spoke of his excitement on returning to Australia and playing at the Adelaide Oval.

Stokes’ signature will give his side a serious boost ahead of BBL16 as they look to lift a second title.

Also Read: Ben Stokes announces retirement from international cricket