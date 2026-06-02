Before the season, I had written down that I wanted to score 700 runs in this IPL season, says RR’s fearless prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expressed happiness after winning multiple awards in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season, calling it a highly enriching experience.

He said the season taught him several important lessons and helped him understand the improvements needed to build a long career at the top level, which he now plans to focus on moving forward.

He also shared that before the season began, he had set a personal goal of scoring 700 runs, which he tracked throughout the tournament using notes on his phone. He added that reaching this target was a satisfying achievement alongside his overall successful campaign.

“It’s a great feeling winning all these awards. I got to learn a lot from this season. There has been a lot to take in, both on and off the field, and I know that if I want to play for a long time, I have to work on a few things. So, that will be my focus going forward, and I’ll look to do well in the upcoming matches. Before the season, I had written down in the Notes app on my phone that I wanted to score 700 runs in this IPL season. After every match, I used to check where I stood, so that was one goal I managed to achieve,” Sooryavanshi said on JioHotstar.

Sooryavanshi dominated the awards at the conclusion of the IPL 2026, being named the Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Orange Cap winner, and Super Sixes of the Season.

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The 15-year-old Bihar-born batter had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30.

Sooryavanshi’s consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket.

At just 15 years, Sooryavanshi also set a new IPL record as the youngest Orange Cap winner. The previous record was held by Gujarat Titans opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in 2025, while Shubman Gill had set the record in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days.

(ANI)

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