Chennai: With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has also been postponed as the BCCI is strictly following the directives of the government in the fight against COVID-19. And that has seen IPL franchises post fun videos to engage fans and in one such video posted by CSK, M.S. Dhoni can be seen pulling Suresh Rainas leg.

In the video, Raina walks up to Dhoni and hugs him before Dhoni jokingly reminds the batsman that his beard has turned white. They break into a laugh after that.

CSK took to Twitter to post the video which read: “Like the sky! @msdhoni @ImRaina #WhistlePodu.”

Chennai Super Kings had in fact even started their preparatory camp for the IPL in March before the boys headed back home as the outbreak of the coronavirus saw the BCCI postponing the cash-rich league.

CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji had said that the former India skipper looked very intense during his training sessions even though he was making a return to competitive cricket post a sabbatical.

“Dhoni was looking good, fit. He focused on training just like he always does and was as normal as he has always been. He trained like the way he did last year or 2 years ago. There is nothing that changes when it comes to his preparation. His routine, his mindset, everything is the same,” Balaji told indiatoday.in.

“Dhoni was focussed on getting ready for the IPL. He is that kind of a person who always takes it one moment at a time.”