BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla announces IPL 2026 schedule for 20 matches

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla announced schedule of 20 matches for Indian Premier League 2026.

Rajeev Shukla says once the Election Commission announces the dates for elections to be conducted in states we will be announcing the schedule for rest of the matches.

He says, “IPL 2026 will be held on schedule. We have released the schedule for 20 matches. The schedule for remaining matches will be released after the Election Commission announces the dates for states going to the election.”