BCCI unveils IPL fan parks across in 15 Cities across 11 states

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveils the schedule for the IPL Fan Parks for the opening phase of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. It aims to extend the tournament atmosphere to fans beyond stadium venues.

The initiative is all set to cover 15 cities across 11 states during the first three weekends of the tournament. It will offer large-scale public screenings and interactive experiences. The move continues BCCI’s long-running effort to take the IPL experience to a wider audience across the country. The setup is designed to recreate a stadium-like environment in a community setting.

It is being reportedly said Each Fan Park will feature live match broadcasts along with entertainment zones, food courts, and activities such as virtual cricket games, fan engagement booths, children’s play areas, and music performances.

The first phase will be conducted over three weekends:

Week 1 (March 28–29):

Rohtak, Haryana – Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh – Govt. MVM College Ground

Nagpur, Maharashtra – Mecosabagh Methodist High School Playground

Tumakuru, Karnataka – Government Junior College Field

Krishnanagar, West Bengal – DL Roy Stadium

Advertisement

Week 2 (April 4–5):

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh – Amarnath Vidya Ashram

Jodhpur, Rajasthan – Barkatullah Khan Stadium

Nizamabad, Telangana – Women’s Educational Society Grounds

Mysuru, Karnataka – SBRR Mahajana First Grade College

Bhubaneswar, Odisha – KIIT University Stadium

Week 3 (April 11–12):

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh – Bhainsali Ground

Nadiad, Gujarat – Radhe Farm

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra – Swargiya Pramod Mahajan Krida Sankul

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – Hindustan College of Arts & Science

Rourkela, Odisha – Sector 17 Ground

Every weekend will see five Fan Parks operating simultaneously across different regions of India to ensure wider accessibility and participation.

As per reports, Additional locations and schedules for later phases are expected to be announced after the tournament progresses.