BCCI unveils India’s squad for Women’s T20 WC; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

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New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, with Harmanpreet Kaur named captain and Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Fresh off their 50-over World Cup triumph, India will look to build on their momentum and chase more silverware at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on June 12.

Kaur, leading India for the fifth time at the tournament, will be eager to guide her side to the coveted title, having come close on several occasions before narrowly missing out.

The skipper will be supported in the batting lineup by key players in Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, while the bowling responsibilities will largely rest on the shoulders of Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh. Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur were not available for selection owing to injuries.

India will kick off their campaign on 14 June against Pakistan, where they are a part of Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa.

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The T20 World Cup squad was unveiled by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, chief selector Amita Sharma, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and head coach Amol Muzumdar.

India will get another opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Women’s World Cup when they face England in a three-match T20I series from May 28 to June 2. The selectors also named the squad for the one-off Test against England, scheduled to be played at Lord’s.

India’s squad for three T20Is against England and the Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

India’s squad for the one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare and Sneh Rana.

(ANI)