BCCI unveil fixtures for India men’s international home season 2026-27

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Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday unveiled the fixtures for Team India’s senior men’s international home season for 2026-27, featuring a comprehensive multi-format schedule against four visiting nations.

The season will see India host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia across 22 international matches to be played in 17 cities, offering widespread access to fans across the country.

The home season will begin with the West Indies tour on September 27, 2026. The series includes three ODIs followed by five T20Is. The ODI leg will be staged in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, while the T20Is will be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In December 2026, Sri Lanka will arrive for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs, with Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune scheduled to stage the T20I matches.

At the start of 2027, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series, with fixtures slated for Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The season will conclude with the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The five-match Test series will begin on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur, before moving to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad.

The extended home calendar underscores India’s busy international commitments and promises a marquee contest to round off the season with the much-anticipated clash against Australia.

West Indies tour of India:

1st ODI: September 27, 2026, Trivandrum

2nd ODI: September 30, 2026, Guwahati

3rd ODI: October 3, 2026, New Chandigarh

1st T20I: October 6, 2026, Lucknow

2nd T20I: October 9, 2026, Ranchi

3rd T20I: October 11, 2026, Indore

4th T20I: October 14, 2026, Hyderabad

5th T20I: October 17, 2026, Bengaluru

Sri Lanka tour of India:

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1st ODI: December 13, 2026, Delhi

2nd ODI: December 16, 2026, Bengaluru

3rd ODI: December 19, 2026, Ahmedabad

1st T20I: December 22, 2026, Rajkot

2nd T20I: December 24, 2026, Cuttack

3rd T20I: December 27, 2026, Pune

Zimbabwe tour of India:

1st ODI: January 3, 2027, Kolkata

2nd ODI: January 6, 2027, Hyderabad

3rd ODI: January 9, 2027, Mumbai

Australia tour of India (Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series):

1st Test: January 21-25, 2027, Nagpur

2nd Test: January 29-February 2, 2027, Chennai

3rd Test: February 11-15, 2027, Guwahati

4th Test: February 19-23, 2027, Ranchi

5th Test: February 27- March 3, 2027, Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from ANI)

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