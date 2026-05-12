BCCI takes strict action against Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel, fined Rs 12 Lakh

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New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India punished Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel for finding him guilty for maintaining a slow over-rate during the last match yesterday.

The offence was seen to be done yesterday while playing against Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

It is reportedly said to be Delhi Capitals first offence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2026. Under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences the captain has been fined of Rs 12 Lakh.

This is not the first franchise to face such criticism or punishment as Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2026 season.

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After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Axar Patel said that the team has struggled in key moments across batting, bowling, and fielding. He added that the team has not played badly overall but needs to improve in decisive situations. Axar said they will focus on playing their natural brand of cricket without worrying too much about the result. He also noted that the pitch looks fresh and the new ball may offer some movement, which influenced the decision to bowl first.

“We will be bowling. That’s the thing that’s going right (winning the toss), in the matches, we haven’t won those crucial moments, either with bat, ball, or in the field, otherwise we haven’t played that badly. We will play our brand of cricket, and don’t worry about the result. Win or lose, we’ll look to play a good brand of cricket. It’s a fresh wicket, the new ball might do a bit, and we want to let them bat first,” Axar said at the toss presentations.

Punjab Kings had a strong start to the season, winning their first six matches. However, they have since lost three games in a row in the second half of the campaign. Led by Shreyas Iyer, they will be aiming to bounce back, take two important points, and move to the top of the table after they clash with the Delhi Capitals. Currently, they are placed fourth with 13 points after six wins in 10 matches so far.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals are under pressure and need a win to stay in the race for a top-four finish. With only three matches left in their season, another defeat against Punjab would knock them out of playoff contention. As a result, they go into this match in a must-win situation. Currently, DC are placed eighth with four wins in 11 matches.

Also Read: PBKS And DC To Clash At Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium In Dharamsala