BCCI revises central contracts: Kohli, Rohit shifted to lower category

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly made significant changes to its central contracts list for the 2025-26 season, with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being moved out of the top list.

As per the report, both Kohli and Rohit have been placed in Grade B, a step down from their earlier A+ category. India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been included in the same group.

Only Three Players in Top Grade:

This year, the Grade A category reportedly features just three names, Test captain Shubman Gill, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The move suggests a sharper classification based on format participation and workload management.

Notably, Kohli and Rohit now represent India in only one format, having retired from Test and T20 cricket respectively. While both continue to deliver strong performances, discussions around long-term fitness and availability ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup remain active among fans and experts.

Revised Pay Structure Unclear:

Under the previous contract system, Grade A+ players earned ₹7 crore annually, followed by ₹5 crore for Grade A, ₹3 crore for Grade B, and ₹1 crore for Grade C. With the reported removal of the A+ tier, clarity on the revised remuneration framework is awaited.

Reported Men’s Team Contract List:

Grade A:

Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Grade B:

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer

Grade C:

Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudarshan, Harshit Rana

Several notable names, including Ishan Kishan, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, and Mohammed Shami, are reportedly missing from the list.

Women’s Team Contracts:

In the women’s category, World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads the top tier alongside Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma.

Grade A:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma

Grade B:

Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana

Grade C:

Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvi Gautam, Pratika Rawal, Uma Chhetri, among others.

An official announcement from the BCCI is awaited.