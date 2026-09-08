BCCI makes two changes to India U-19 squad after age-fraud case

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New Delhi: The BCCI has made two changes to India’s Under-19 squads after Rohit Yadav, the leg-spinner was withdrawn over discrepancies in his age-related documents.

As per reports, He has been banned for two years from BCCI-sanctioned domestic and age-group competitions.

The two changes in the India’s Under-19 squads are replacement announcement for Rohit Yadav for one day and multi day squad. For one day Aryan Savsani has been named as the replacement and for the multi day series Tanmay Baloda has been named.

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This comes after Rohit’s selection for the India U-19’s upcoming series against Australia U-19 in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

A review by the Cricket Association of Bengal and the BCCI’s age-verification cell was done during which inconsistencies in Rahul’s official documents was found. The birth years were different in documents and Aadhar records.

Rohit had recently impressed on India U-19’s Sri Lanka tour, taking six wickets, but the age discrepancies led to his removal and suspension.

Also Read: India beat South Africa by 2 wickets to enter final of U 19 World Cup