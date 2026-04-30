BCCI extends wishes to Rohit Sharma on his 39th birthday

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Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended birthday wishes to star Indian batter and former skipper Rohit Sharma, who turned 39 on Thursday.

On this day in 1987, one of the country’s most prodigious cricketing talents was born. From being a baby-faced hitter who struggled in the middle order to a world-class opener who has won Team India two ICC trophies as a captain, the ‘Hitman’ has developed an enviable resume in his 18+ years of international cricket.

Taking to X, BCCI posted, “508 int’l matches, More than 20,000 int’l runs, ICC Men’s T20 WC 2007 winner Winning Captain of ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Here’s wishing #TeamIndia great Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 a very happy birthday.”

After retiring from Test cricket last year and T20Is, the “Hitman” is now also active in ODIs, continuing to shine in the 50-over format.

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

While he made his T20 debut in 2007 and slammed 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit was the format’s best scorer going out in 2024. He also owns the record for joint-most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 as a player, and the second in 2024 as captain.

In 2024, Rohit became the first men’s player to feature in over 150 T20Is, though he announced his retirement from the format after India’s T20 World Cup victory. He is one of the most prolific ODI openers, amassing 11,577 runs in 282 matches at an impressive average close to 49, including 33 centuries and 61 fifties.

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The “Hitman” also holds the record for the highest individual score in a 50-over game, with an incredible 264 runs. Additionally, he boasts the most double centuries in ODIs, with three to his name.

Rohit scored ODI double-hundreds for fun, won six IPLs in the first 15 editions of the tournament, scored five hundreds at the 2019 ODI World Cup, and when he finally got to open in Tests in 2019, three quick hundreds in his first series in the role, one of them a double.

Under Sharma’s leadership, India reached the final of the 2023 World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup later that year, coming heartbreakingly close to winning both global titles.

However, he redeemed himself by guiding India to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, ending a 13-year drought for ICC silverware, and followed it up with a triumph in the Champions Trophy in 2025.

As he continues to stroll in the twilight phase of his career, Rohit emerges as one of the unparalleled figures the cricket world has ever laid eyes on.

(ANI)