BCCI announces squad for ODI series against South Africa, KL Rahul to lead

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced India’s squad for the IDFC First Bank three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked KL Rahul to lead the squad in absence of Shubman Gill. Veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included while pacer Mohammed Siraj has been overlooked yet again.

While the first ODI will be played in Ranchi on November 30 (Sunday), the second match will be held at Raipur on December 3 (Wednesday) and the third and final match in Visakhapatnam on December 6 (Saturday).

Advertisement

India’s ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma,

Yashasvi Jaiswal,

Virat Kohli,

Tilak Varma,

KL Rahul (C) (wk),

Rishabh Pant (wk),

Washington Sundar,

Ravindra Jadeja,

Kuldeep Yadav,

Nitish Kumar Reddy,

Harshit Rana,

Ruturaj Gaikwad,

Prasidh Krishna,

Arshdeep Singh,

Dhruv Jurel

Also Read: Marco Jansen Smashes Record For Most Sixes In Test Innings By Visiting Batter In India