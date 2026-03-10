BCCI announce Rs 131 crore cash reward for Team India after T20 World Cup win

Advertisement

New-Delhi: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced a massive cash prize of Rs 131 crore team India after they clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 over New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

BCCI secreatary Devajit Saikia confirmed the announcement and said: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”

“India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” BCCI said in a statement.

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” the release added.

The BCCI cash reward is up by six crore rupees from 2024 when the then BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a Rs 125 crore cash reward boost for Rohit Sharma’s victorious side.