Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Test series

New-Delhi: The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 16-member squad for the much-anticipated Test series against India starting from September 19.

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam is ruled out of the series due to injury while Jaker Ali has received a call for the Test squad. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is the only uncapped player in the Test team, who has played 17 T20Is for the nation.

Their opening batter Mahmadul Hasan Joy has made a return to the Test team after missing out on the Pakistan series. He had suffered a groin injury.

Bangladesh’s squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik