Bajrang Punia slams Vinesh Phogat’s CAS verdict, says ‘Those who want medals, can buy them for Rs 15. She is World Champion’

2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia has slammed the CAS’ verdict on Vinesh Phogat over silver medal at Paris Olympics row.

Taking to his social media handle, Bajrang Punia said that medal has been snatched away from Vinesh and still she is shining like a diamond in the whole world today.

He shared three images of her holding medals with a caption that read, “I believe your medal was snatched away in this darkness, You are shining like a diamond in the whole world today. The pride of world champion, Hindustan Rustam-e-Hind Vinesh Phogat you are the Kohinoor of the country. Vinesh Phogat is becoming Vinesh Phogat all over the world. Those who want medals, can buy them for Rs 15 each.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against UWW and IOC.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss wrestler Vinesh’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), news Agency ANI informed in an X post today evening.

It is to be noted that the wrestler lost the chance to fight for the gold medal after she was disqualified for being overweight in the morning weigh-in on Wednesday last week following her stupendous performance on last week’s Tuesday when she stunned the hitherto unbeaten Yui Susaki of Japan in her first bout.