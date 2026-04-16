Advertisement

Amaravathi: Badminton player PV Sindhu visits the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers in Andhra Pradesh today.

Sindhu was accompanied by few others and she was seen wearing a beautiful kurta set. Kurta was of off white colour with a red duppatta styled on one side of the shoulder.

Sindhu (28) is the only Indian who has won more than 500 matches on the international circuit, male or female, and this fact demonstrates her stability, continuity, and high performance level during the years of best competition at the highest level.

The temple is constructed in Dravidian architecture and is believed to be constructed over a period of time starting from 300 CE. Venkateswara is believed as a form of Vishnu who appeared on earth to save and protect mankind from trials and troubles of Kali Yuga. The other names of Venkateswara swamy is Balaji, Govinda, and Srinivasa.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Badminton player PV Sindhu visits the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/bWEq0sXiHv — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026