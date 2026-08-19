Babar Azam ruled out of test against England, new skipper announced

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New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of Pakistan vs England first test series after he sustained injury during warm up match in his hand on August 15.

The incident took place when he was batting and had only scored five runs when a running ball delivery from England changed the whole incident. During the ball delivery it hit his bottom hand after which he became uncomfortable and left the crease.

As per reports, today the first test of Pakistan vs England will take place at Headingley and for that the new skipper has been also announced.

Salman Agha has been named as the skipper as Babar failed to recover from his injury andwas kept under observation.

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He took part in a small session match but wasn’t enough to clear his subject to fitness test in that time for the test match to begin today.

Pakistan Test squad for England series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.