Babar Azam ruled out of England warm-up match due to injury scare

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New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of Pakistan vs England test warm-up match due to injury scare while batting. He sustained injury on his hand.

The incident took place when he was batting and had only scored five runs when a running ball delivery from England changed the whole incident. During the ball delivery it hit his bottom hand after which he became uncomfortable and left the crease.

Following the injury he was kept of the game for the whole match as a precautionary step. PCB has stated that Babar will be joining the game during a practice session at Headingley

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Pakistan and England test series will take place from August 19 at Headingley. The injury has raised concerns about Babar’s fitness ahead of the important series.

Pakistan Test squad for England series:

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

Also Read: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam suffers hand blow ahead of England Test series