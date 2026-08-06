Babar Azam on Pakistan’s much needed win against West Indies in WTC

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New Delhi: Pakistan chased down the 75-run target to secure an eight-wicket win over West Indies in the second Test in Trinidad, a much-needed triumph, their first Test victory away from home in three years.

The win levelled the two-Test series at 1-1 and rocketed them up to eighth on the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam couldn’t hide his elation. “It’s a very happy day to win by eight wickets is a big victory for us and for Pakistan.

It’s been a while since we won an away Test match, and this win gives us a lot of momentum and confidence going forward. “The team stuck to its plans and executed really well. The bowlers were brilliant throughout the match, putting them under pressure and restricting them to a below-par score in both innings.

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The batters in the first innings, particularly Abdullah, gave us a strong position from which to push for victory, and in the second innings, we had to chase down a small total, and we managed it comfortably.”

Abdullah Shafique hammered an unbeaten 160 in the first innings to be named Player of the Match as Pakistan made swift progress, eventually winning with two sixes that brought the curtain down in some style to wrap up the pursuit of the 75 runs needed to secure victory on day four of this second and final Test match at the Caribbean.

The Men in Green are on the rise on the WTC table, and an exciting three-match series against England begins from August 19 in the subcontinent.