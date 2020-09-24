Bhubaneswar: Former Australian cricketer and commentator Dean Jones dies of a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 59 years old.

He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans said Star India as a tribute to the former Cricketer.

“We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” the statement added.

Jones played 52 Tests for Australia, amassing 3,631 runs at 46.55 with 11 centuries and 14 fifties. In 164 ODIs, Jones scored 6,068 runs at 44.61 with seven tons and 46 fifties.