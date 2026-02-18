Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup after disastrous campaign; Zimbabwe joins India in Super 8s

Advertisement

Colombo: Australia’s bid for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ended in disappointment on February 17 after the defending champions were eliminated in the group round due to their bad performance and an unplayed match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Australia ended their campaign with 2 losses and a washout, making it one of their worst performances in the history of the T20 World Cup. A clash against the Zimbabwe national cricket team which was interrupted by the rain forcing the match to be abandoned without a good result. These reasons led to denying Australia a final chance to stay alive in the tournament.

This excellent performance of Zimbabwe made them beat Australia and got their seats to the Super 8s, where they topped the group withthe Indian cricket team, who had already established their progress by showing good results. Zimbabwe completed on top of Australia in terms of net run rate and head-to-head results, the only win they got against the Aussies earlier on in the group round.



The washout actually spelled out the doom of Australia, and the defending champions departed the tournament prematurely, before the Super 8 stage, which is an unusual situation for one of the most successful teams in the world of cricket. The development of Zimbabwe is a major success for the team, which will now have to face tougher competition in the next round.

India, unbeaten in the group matches could make it to the top of Group A and took the momentum to the Super 8s, where they hope to push on with the title quest. The premature exit by Australia early on has been met with shock waves in the world of cricket with fans and analysts terming it as one of the most shocking collapses in the history of the T20 World Cup.