Australia knocked out of T20 WC 2024 as Afghanistan enter semi-finals

Australia has been knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as Afghanistan entered into the semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh by 8 runs in today’s match. The match was being played at Arnos Vale Stadium. This is the first time Afghanistan has entered the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup.

Briefing about the match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Batting first, Afghanistan made 115 runs by losing five wickets in 20 overs. Of which, Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 43 runs, Rashid Khan made 19 runs (not out) and Ibrahim Zadran made 18 runs. From Bangladesh’s side, Rishad Hossain took three wickets, and Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh made 105 runs losing all wickets in 17.5 overs. Of which, Liton Das made 54 runs (not out), Towhid Hridoy made 14 runs and Soumya Sarkar made 10 runs. From Afghanistan’s side, Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq took four wickets each, and Gulbadin Naib took one wicket.

With this win, Afghanistan entered into the semi-finals for the first time in T20 World Cup history. Afghanistan will clash with South Africa in the 1st semi-final match. The match will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy at 6.00 am IST.

Notably, yesterday, India defeated Australia by 24 runs and entered into the Semi-finals. India has not lost a single match in T20 WC 2024 and entered into the Semi-finals for the fifth time. The team is all set to clash with England on June 27 at the Providence Stadium. The match will begin at 8.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).