Australia vs England T20I final
Photo Credit: InsideSport

Australia beat England in final T20I, reclaim top spot in ICC rankings

By IANS

Southampton: Australia have reclaimed the top spot in the ICC T20I team rankings after briefly conceding it to England during the recently concluded three-match series at the Ageas Bowl, which the visiting side lost 1-2.

The Aaron Finch-led side had started the series at 278 points, 10 ahead of second-placed England, but were overtaken by their rivals after losing the first two matches. Australia and England were both on 273 points at that stage with England marginally ahead on decimal points.

Australia, who were number one for the first time in this format at the time of the annual update on 1 May this year, however returned to the top within two days of being overtaken by England as they defeated the hosts by five wickets in the final match of the series.

Related News

England beats Australia by two runs in 1st T20I

T20 WC: BCCI says player safety priority as Australia…

England, New Zealand should’ve been joint 2019 WC…

1985 Indian team would give this side a run for their money:…

On Tuesday, Australia first restricted the Moeen Ali-led side to 145/6 in their stipulated 20 overs and then chased down the target with three balls to spare.

They are now on 275 points and England on 271. India, who host the T20 World Cup next year, are third with 266 points and Pakistan fourth with 261.

Australia and England will now contest in the three-match ODI series beginning Friday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

You might also like
Sports

PV Sindhu agress to play in Thomas and Uber Cup after request from BAI president

Sports

Lionel Messi returns to training with Barcelona

Sports

Djokovic Disqualified From US Open 2020 After Hitting Line Official

Sports

Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for coronavirus

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7