Australia announces squad for South Africa test series

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New Delhi: Australia has come up and announced its squad for the Test series against South Africa. This test series is part of Australia’s South Africa tour.

Last time when Australia had been to South Africa for a Test series tour was in 2018 with only five players in the squad included in that series. The previously included persons are said to be Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Smith and Renshaw.

Australia and South Africa will be meeting again after last year’s World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

The squad that has been announced has 16 players and out-of-form batter Labuschagne is retained despite a lean recent run that has not seen the right-hander score a century since July 2023.

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Three players that missed on the Bangladesh test series are also named in the squad. The names are Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann and Michael Neser.

In the World Test Championship standings Australia is numbered on one and South Africa on the second.

This series comes following Australia’s last test series against Bangladesh at home.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster