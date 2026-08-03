Auqib Nabi replaces Jasprit Bumrah for two Sri Lanka test series

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New Delhi: BCCI has named Auqib Nabi as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah for the two Sri Lanka test series after failing to recover from left knee injury.

This replacement marks Auqib Nabi’s first call up to the Indian Test team.

This decision was made after Bumrah was ruled out as he was not considered fully fit after final fitness test. The board didn’t wanted to take any risk with the series and decided to keep him back and announce his replacement.

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Auqib Nabi earned his place after performing consistently well in domestic cricket. He has taken over 100 wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons and also impressed while playing for India A.

India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka will begin on August 15 in Galle, with the second Test starting on August 23 in Colombo.

Also Read: India speedster Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Test series against Sri Lanka