Asian U20 Athletics Championships: PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent for “outstanding performance”

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent for its outstanding performance at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships.

PM Modi congratulated the Indian contingent on winning 19 medals, including 10 Gold medals, at the Championships.

Modi said that the achievement reflects the determination and excellence of India’s young athletes.

He expressed hope that these accomplishments would inspire many more young Indians to pursue sports in the years to come.

“Congratulations to the Indian contingent at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships for winning 19 medals, including 10 Golds. This outstanding performance reflects the determination and excellence of India’s young athletes. May these achievements inspire many more young Indians to pursue sports in the years to come,” Modi wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2061342520093905158?s=20

India concluded the 2026 Asian U20 Athletics Championships with a stellar haul of 19 medals, including 10 gold, to finish second in the overall standings behind China.

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The achievement marked the country’s best-ever performance at the continental meet held outside home soil.

“A Performance of Pure Statement. 10 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze. 19 medals. 2nd overall. A championship to remember for Team India at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships,” Athletics Federation of India (AFI) wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/afiindia/status/2061322888897286271?s=20

Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026: India squad: Men: Rudra Sachin Shinde (200m 4x100m relay), Mohammed Ashfaq (400m, 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay), Piyush Raj (400m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Venkatram Reddy Mogali (800m), Sandeep Yadav, Vikas Kumar (3000m), Nikhil C (3000m steeplechase), Kiran Kunchan (110mh), Jashanpreet Singh, Amit Kumar (400mh), Nitin Gupta, Tushar Panwar (5000m race walk), Basant (high jump), Shahnavaz Khan, Jithin Arjunan Raman (long jump), Royshan Poorna Chandrasekar (triple jump), Nishchay (discus throw), Ashuvendra Pratap Singh, Aman (hammer throw), Ashish Yadav (javelin throw), Upkar, Rahul Jakhar (Decathlon), Anshu Rajak, Aditya Pisal, Nived Krishna J, Mehebubul Ahamed, Ranjith Kumar Senthil Kumar, Sayed Sabeer, Nakul Prabhu, Abhay Kumar Dubey (4x100m relay).

Women: Nipam (100, 4x100m relay), Bhumika Sanjay Nehate (200m, 4×100 relay, mixed 4x100m relay), Aarti (200m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Neeru Pathak (400m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Tahura Khutan (400m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m), Muskan (5000m), Mansi Avinash Yadav, Aisha Verma (3000m SC), Pooja (high jump), Sadhana Ravi (triple jump), Amanat Kamboj (discus throw), Poonam (javelin throw), Bhavana G (4x100m relay), Rujula Amol Bhonsle (4x100m relay), Kajal Hirabhai Vaja (4x100m relay), Sehnoor Bawa (4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Kavita (400m, 4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay), Mehardeep Kaur (4x400m relay, mixed 4x400m relay).

(ANI)

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