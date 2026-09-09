Asian Games venues and athletes safe amid Nagoya flooding

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New Delhi: A flooding incident took place due to heavy rainfall in Nagoya, Japan but the athletes of the Asian games and the venues remain unharmed.

The athletes in hundreds of numbers have evacuated the location and shifted to a safer ground. Even the athletes who had created their temporary accommodation from converted shipping containers have been asked to leave the place.

No injuries were reported. However, some venues have reported minor issues such as roof leaks and the road have also been affected due to the flooding.

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Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa said the Asian Games will go ahead as scheduled from September 19 to October 4, as per reports. He is expecting the tournament to go as planned.

The Games are expected to feature more than 11,000 athletes from 45 nations and regions.