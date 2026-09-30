Asian Games 2026: President Murmu congratulates Indian athletes on Day 11 medal haul

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated Indian athletes for winning medals on Day 11 in the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.

President Murmu congratulated wrestler Sunil Kumar on winning the bronze medal in the men’s 87kg Greco-Roman event at the Asian Games 2026. She said his achievement would inspire him to reach greater heights and bring more glory to the nation.

“Warm congratulations to Sunil Kumar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 87kg Greco-Roman Wrestling event at the Asian Games 2026. May this achievement inspire you to scale even greater heights and bring many more moments of glory to the nation,” President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu also congratulated boxer Kapil Pokhariya on winning the bronze medal in the men’s 90kg category at the Asian Games 2026 and wished him continued success in achieving more milestones.

“I congratulate Kapil Pokhariya on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 90kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026. May you continue to achieve many more milestones,” President Murmu wrote in an X post.

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President Murmu hailed Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Maniratnam Thirumuru and Kushal Dalal on winning gold in the men’s compound team event at the Asian Games 2026. She lauded Indian archery’s clean sweep of gold across all three compound team events, praising the athletes’ precision, consistency and teamwork, and wished them further success.

“Heartiest congratulations to Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Maniratnam Thirumuru and Kushal Dalal on winning the Gold Medal in the Compound Men’s Team event at the Asian Games 2026! Completing a clean sweep of Gold across all three Compound Team events, Indian archery has achieved a remarkable feat. Your precision, consistency and teamwork have made this a memorable campaign for India. My best wishes to you for many more achievements ahead,” President Murmu wrote in another X post.

President Murmu also hailed Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai on winning gold in the Trap Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026, praising their precision and teamwork and wishing them continued success.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai on winning the Gold Medal in the Trap Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your remarkable precision and teamwork have made every target count, delivering a memorable triumph for India. My best wishes to both of you for many more successes,” President Murmu wrote in an X post.

(Source: ANI)