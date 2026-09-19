Manu Bhaker chosen as India’s flag-bearer for Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony

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New Delhi: Indian double Olympic medalist and Asian Games gold medalist shooter Manu Bhaker has expressed his feelings on being chosen as the flag-bearers for the Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony. While talking about the opportunity that he has got he said it feels “heartwarming”.

The star shooter also recalled some special memories attached with opening ceremonies at multi-sporting events.

As per reports, Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat will be India’s flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony which will take place on Saturday.

“Honestly, when I found out yesterday, I had all these flashback memories of my earlier days. And, you know, when I started, I never thought that this was where I could reach one day in my sport. So, it is definitely a very heartwarming feeling. I feel really proud, really honoured, and really, really happy to be chosen as the flag bearer for my country. I just want to say thank you to God and thank you to everyone for all the love and support,” she said.

Manu said that during her first Asian Games back in 2018, she was a teenager and missed the opening ceremony. She recalled attending the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and being told by her coach and late shooting legend Jaspal Rana not to attend the opening ceremonies if she was not a flag-bearer, due to how the event could take a toll on her physical health ahead of her matches.

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“I remember I was 16 years old during my first Asian Games, and this is my third. My first one was in Jakarta, though we were in Palembang, which was really far from the main village, so we couldn’t attend. The first ceremony I ever attended was at the Commonwealth Games. After that, my coach, Jaspal Sir, told me, “If you are the flag bearer, then I will allow you to attend the ceremonies; otherwise, no,” because our matches usually start on Day one or Day two, so it gets very hectic for us in shooting,” she recalled.

“Usually, our competitions start right the day after the opening ceremony. So after that, it turned out that every time I attended an opening ceremony, I was either holding the flag or watching it on TV. It feels very nostalgic because I never imagined I would be here one day. Sports are just amazing! That is all I have to say right now,” she added.

“To all the athletes representing India at the Asian Games in Japan, my message is that yes, we will face some issues. I saw a few issues circulating on social media, and people have mentioned certain problems. But regardless of the issues, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience. We have to make sure that we enjoy this time rather than complain, and have the best time of our lives,” she said.

“We should prepare as best as we can and try to perform at our best. We have all worked so hard to be here, so we should not waste our energy complaining about what’s right or wrong. Instead, the best we can do is give it best. Winning a medal or not is a different story, but what is in our hands is to give our best. I really hope that a lot of Indian people will be cheering for us. Thank you so much, all the best to everyone, and God bless us all,” she signed off.

Pawan, now the male flag-bearer replacing shot put star Tajinderpal Singh Toor due to technical issues, will be aiming to lead India to another gold medal in men’s kabaddi.

Also Read: Top 5 Indian athletes who could light up Asian Games 2026 on debut