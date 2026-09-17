Asian Games 2026: Indian athletes stranded for hours for proper accommodation in Nagoya

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian athletes coming for the 2026 Asian Games to Nagoya, Japan, have been reportedly grappling with serious accommodation and accreditation issues a few days ahead of the Games formally starting.

As per a report, a few members of the Indian rowing team reached Japan and were left without accommodation. Some athletes did not have their names registered in the accreditation system too.

The issues are part of a larger accommodation squeeze taking place across nations with athletes. The organisers had anticipated about 15,000 athletes and officials but the figure rose to roughly 17,000 after the addition of more sports. Over 11,000 athletes are predicted to participate.

Organisers are notestablishing a formal Athletes’ Village, but rather have placed athletes in hotels and temporary accommodation in a resort elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Italian cruise ship Costa Serena is being used to house thousands of athletes.

Advertisement

There have been complaints about the time it has taken to issue credentials, which has resulted in some athletes having to wait several hours, and about accommodation misallocations with athletes, coaches and officials placed in the same rooms.

The Indian contingent is set to be the largest with 503 athletes from 36 sports supported by 265 officials and staff.

Other Indian teams have been affected as well. Reports claim shooters had to wait for extended periods at Nagoya airport while shooter Samaresh Jung has been accused of receiving wrong accreditation. Equestrian team members have allegedly been paying themselves to buy horse feed due to fund crunch.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games will be officially declared open on September 19 while several events are already underway. Organisers are working to settle accommodation and accreditation issues as the Indian teams continue to arrive.

Also Read: Asian Games venues and athletes safe amid Nagoya flooding