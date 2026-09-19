2,000 Indian residents in Nagoya to help with accommodation for Asian Games 2026

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Nagoya: The Indian community in Nagoya has come to help with the accommodation issue that was being affecting the athletes participating in the Asian Games 2026.

As per reports, around 2,000 Indian residents in Nagoya have been put on alert and are ready to provide emergency overnight accommodation to the Indian contingent if needed.

The decision has been taken as Nagoya faces a shortage of rooms due to the influx of thousands of athletes and officials for the continental sports extravaganza.

Several Indian athletes faced difficulties upon arrival, with some reportedly waiting for hours before accommodation was arranged.

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The Indian contingent also reserved 18 extra hotel rooms, with a plan to reserve 10 more, and organized transportation to and from the athletes’ hotel. The athletes affected by the cancellations were part of the badminton and shooting teams.

The wider accommodation shortage facing the Asian Games has impacted several delegations. Organisers are providing some athletes with a mix of hotel rooms, temporary accommodation and spaces aboard the Costa Serena cruise ship, instead of a dedicated village.

The Indian diaspora interactions are being maintained as a fall back option in the event there are further accommodation requirements as more members of the Indian contingent arrive in Nagoya.