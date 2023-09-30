Asian Games 2023: India win gold in Men’s Team Squash by defeating Pakistan

Hangzhou: In a high-stakes final showdown at the Asian Games 2023 men’s team squash event, India triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan, clinching the gold medal with a nail-biting 2-1 victory. The thrilling match held in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China, saw Abhay Singh’s exceptional performance, saving two championship points and securing a dramatic win.

In the intense final clash, Mahesh Mangaonkar initiated for India but faced a tough challenge from Nasir Iqbal, succumbing 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-2) in just 11 minutes. Saurav Ghosal then rallied for India, leveling the scores with a commanding straight-set victory over Muhammad Asim Khan, prevailing 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 11-3).

In a captivating decider, Abhay Singh showcased resilience, clinching the first game before facing a setback in the subsequent two games. However, he dug deep, overcoming Noor Zaman 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10) and securing the crucial tie for India. Abhay Singh’s heroic efforts included saving two championship points in the deciding game, denying Pakistan the victory.

This remarkable triumph marked India’s second-ever gold medal in squash at the Asian Games, the previous one achieved by the men’s team at Incheon 2014, with Saurav Ghosal and Mahesh Mangaonkar as integral team members.

En route to the final, the Indian men’s squash team fought hard for a 2-0 victory over 2018 champions Malaysia in the semi-finals after finishing second in Pool A behind Pakistan, progressing to the last-four stage.

The Indian women’s team secured a bronze medal in the Hangzhou 2023 squash campaign, concluding their journey after a defeat to Hong Kong China in the semi-finals on Friday.

Next up, Indian squash players will showcase their prowess in the singles and mixed doubles events scheduled to commence on October 1.