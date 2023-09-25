Asian Games 2023: India clinches first gold medal in Men’s 10m Air Rifle team event

India’s men’s 10 metre air rifle team secured the nation’s first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Image Credit: ANI

Hangzhou: In a momentous achievement, India’s men’s 10 metre air rifle team secured the nation’s first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The winning trio consisted of Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

During the individual qualification round, the Indian shooters collectively scored a total of 1893.7 points. This remarkable feat surpassed the previous world record established by China just last month at the Baku World Championship by a slender margin of 0.4 points.

Notably, this outstanding performance by Indian shooters also led to China losing its position on the Asian Record and Games Record charts.

Among the Indian team members, Rudranksh Patil stood out as he secured the third position in the qualification round with an impressive score of 632.5 points. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also showcased his talent, finishing fifth with a total of 631.6 points.

With their excellent performance in the individual qualification round, all three Indian shooters have secured their spots in the final competition. At 9 a.m. IST, they will compete against five other skilled marksmen for the coveted three individual podium places.

Also Read: India Clinches Silver Medal In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event At 19th Asian Games

You might also like

2nd ODI: Krishna, Ashwin, Jadeja rattle Australia as India win in Indore, take…

India set a 400-run Target for Australia in thrilling Second ODI; Shubham Gill,…

Australia win toss and elect to bowl first as team India eye second ODI victory

Asian Games: India win silver in Men’s Coxed Eight, Men’s Pair events in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans