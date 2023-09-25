Asian Games 2023: India clinches first gold medal in Men’s 10m Air Rifle team event

Hangzhou: In a momentous achievement, India’s men’s 10 metre air rifle team secured the nation’s first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The winning trio consisted of Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

During the individual qualification round, the Indian shooters collectively scored a total of 1893.7 points. This remarkable feat surpassed the previous world record established by China just last month at the Baku World Championship by a slender margin of 0.4 points.

Notably, this outstanding performance by Indian shooters also led to China losing its position on the Asian Record and Games Record charts.

Among the Indian team members, Rudranksh Patil stood out as he secured the third position in the qualification round with an impressive score of 632.5 points. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also showcased his talent, finishing fifth with a total of 631.6 points.

With their excellent performance in the individual qualification round, all three Indian shooters have secured their spots in the final competition. At 9 a.m. IST, they will compete against five other skilled marksmen for the coveted three individual podium places.