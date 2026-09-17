Hockey India Rejects Pakistan’s neutral venue request for Asian Champions Trophy

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New Delhi: Hockey India has refused to entertain the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s demand for a move of 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy from India or shift Pakistan matches at neutral venues.

The competition will be held in Jalandhar and Mohali, Punjab, from October 27 to November 5. Pakistan had requested the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to shift the venue due to the “sensitive bilateral situation and security scenario” between India and Pakistan.

“I can say only that there will be no change in venue and if Pakistan wants to play, it will have to come to India,” Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who is an AHF vice-president, said.

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“If Pakistan cancels participating, then Bangladesh and Oman will replace the team. Otherwise, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and South Korea will be in the tournament. ”

However, Pakistan said it was still interested in playing the tournament and against India and other teams but at a neutral venue. AHF has not made its decision on the Pakistan request public yet.

India and Pakistan are set to go head-to-head in Jalandhar on November 1.