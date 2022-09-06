Asia Cup Super Four clash: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field first against India

Dubai: Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss against India and elected to bowl first in the crucial Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2022 here today.

While India is playing the match after loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four clash, Sri Lanka, is playing after winning against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash by four wickets. This match is a do or die match for the Indian team.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI)- Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India (Playing XI)- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.